Comerica Bank Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $58.44 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

