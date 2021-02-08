Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Shares of CMD opened at $77.73 on Monday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.