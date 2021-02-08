Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Shares of COLM opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,330,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

