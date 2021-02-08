Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. 14,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

