Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.