Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

