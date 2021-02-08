Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $27.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

