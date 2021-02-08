Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,718 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after acquiring an additional 898,417 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 483,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,584 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $74.70. 24,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

