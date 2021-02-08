Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,743 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,185,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 526,694 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $50.67 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

