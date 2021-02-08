Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

