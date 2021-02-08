CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $14.39. 183,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $39,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.