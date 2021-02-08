CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $7,028.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00018744 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,584,806 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.