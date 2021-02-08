Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.86

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $549.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Clarus by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

