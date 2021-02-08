CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 766 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after buying an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 990,095 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,076,000 after purchasing an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

