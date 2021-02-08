Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

