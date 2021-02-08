Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 288.50 ($3.77).

LON RMG opened at GBX 424.20 ($5.54) on Friday. Royal Mail plc has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 427.70 ($5.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 192.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 370.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.47.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

