Citigroup Raises Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $14.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBRT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

