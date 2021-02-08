Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,220,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,139 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $321,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $251,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 45.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $36,119,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

