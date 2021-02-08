Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.67.

NYSE CI opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,859 shares of company stock worth $31,923,432. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1,627.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

