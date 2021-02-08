CIBC Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to $46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.05% from the company’s current price.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,862. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.