CIBC Raises Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of CFXTF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

