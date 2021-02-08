CIBC Raises Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$67.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.11.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$55.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.40. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.31. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.27 and a 12 month high of C$58.52.

In related news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total value of C$133,386.60. Also, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,762 shares of company stock worth $4,300,097.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

