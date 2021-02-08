Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3,591.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $3,731,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $8.45 on Monday, reaching $1,498.43. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,427.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,303.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,492.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

