Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chemed worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chemed by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,348,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,134,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed stock opened at $509.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $533.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

