Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerus’ earnings. Cerus reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerus will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,868 shares in the company, valued at $436,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 211,327 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,452 shares of company stock worth $3,497,234. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cerus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cerus by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

CERS stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

