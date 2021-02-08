Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

CENT opened at $46.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $51.23.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

