Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 646,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 234,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $946.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.