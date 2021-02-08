Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.57.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 646,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
