Centene (CNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CNC opened at $58.88 on Monday. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.