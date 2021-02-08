CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CDW were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 561.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 783,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 731,608 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3,644.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,651,000 after buying an additional 352,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW opened at $150.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

