CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.51

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 3499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

