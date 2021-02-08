cbdMD (YCBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of cbdMD stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

