Caspian Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $5,407.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.01259348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.82 or 0.06993787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.