Carrier Global (CARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CARR opened at $39.15 on Monday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

