Carrier Global (CARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CARR opened at $39.15 on Monday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.