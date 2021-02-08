Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,839.73 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -4.65 Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.51

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77% Genocea Biosciences N/A -237.31% -62.30%

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

