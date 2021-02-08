Carbon Price Tops $0.12 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $205,482.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00175152 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00074999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00060224 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00067898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00211708 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

