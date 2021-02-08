Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.39 million, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

