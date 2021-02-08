Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for I-Mab in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,551,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,951.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,871 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

