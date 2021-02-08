Canaccord Genuity Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $7.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.35.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

