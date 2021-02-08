Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (CCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

CCO opened at C$17.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.61. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.69 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1,490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

