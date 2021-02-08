Callisto Network 1-Day Volume Tops $112,307.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $112,307.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.33 or 0.03901740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 131.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

