Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

