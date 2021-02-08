California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 83,914 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $234,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,969,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

