California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 78,152 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $244,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

