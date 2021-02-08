California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,914 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $234,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.82 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

