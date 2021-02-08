California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 100,881 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $200,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU opened at $81.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

