California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $321,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Citigroup by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of C stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.