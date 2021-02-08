California Public Employees Retirement System Has $238.22 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $238,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

PEG opened at $59.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.