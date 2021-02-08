California Public Employees Retirement System Has $191.51 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $191,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

