California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $218,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $293.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

