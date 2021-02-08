California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 12,901 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $182,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,918.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,987.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,773.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,373.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

