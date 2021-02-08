(BTA.L)’s (BTA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 151.43 ($1.98).

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.